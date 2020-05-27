Mixed Analyst Attention: Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT), Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

The shares of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2015. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ocean Power Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on May 09, 2013, to Strong Buy the OPTT stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on July 17, 2008. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $14. UBS was of a view that OPTT is Buy in its latest report on March 20, 2008. B. Riley & Co thinks that OPTT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 20, 2007 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1200.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.40.

The shares of the company added by 12.53% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.4028 while ending the day at $0.46. During the trading session, a total of 2.33 million shares were traded which represents a -221.55% decline from the average session volume which is 0.73 million shares. OPTT had ended its last session trading at $0.41. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.00 OPTT 52-week low price stands at $0.33 while its 52-week high price is $2.58.

The Ocean Power Technologies Inc. generated 10.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.91%.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is now rated as Outperform. Wedbush also rated NTLA as Downgrade on February 14, 2020, with its price target of $16 suggesting that NTLA could surge by 27.02% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.00% to reach $26.17/share. It started the day trading at $21.6304 and traded between $19.07 and $19.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NTLA’s 50-day SMA is 14.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.13. The stock has a high of $21.00 for the year while the low is $9.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.59%, as 10.37M OPTT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.91% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 827.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.14%. Looking further, the stock has raised 57.59% over the past 90 days while it gained 26.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ARK Investment Management LLC bought more NTLA shares, increasing its portfolio by 17.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ARK Investment Management LLC purchasing 1,497,854 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,239,286 shares of NTLA, with a total valuation of $137,923,182. Nikko Asset Management Americas, … meanwhile sold more NTLA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $95,519,313 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares by 1.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,395,221 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -61,262 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $45,733,627. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 20,827 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,178,957 shares and is now valued at $42,820,551. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.