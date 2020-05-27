Mixed Analyst Attention: Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL), Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT)

The shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on May 04, 2020. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Delta Air Lines Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on April 16, 2020, to Outperform the DAL stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2020. Deutsche Bank was of a view that DAL is Hold in its latest report on February 27, 2020. Argus thinks that DAL is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 21, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 76.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $34.81. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.34.

The shares of the company added by 13.05% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $24.28 while ending the day at $25.65. During the trading session, a total of 77.57 million shares were traded which represents a -56.9% decline from the average session volume which is 49.44 million shares. DAL had ended its last session trading at $22.69. Delta Air Lines Inc. currently has a market cap of $16.7 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.76, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.79, with a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 DAL 52-week low price stands at $17.51 while its 52-week high price is $63.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.51 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Delta Air Lines Inc. generated 5.97 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 560.78%. Delta Air Lines Inc. has the potential to record -7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on March 30, 2010 where it informed investors and clients that Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. It started the day trading at $13.20 and traded between $12.20 and $12.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APT’s 50-day SMA is 13.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.94. The stock has a high of $41.59 for the year while the low is $3.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.20%, as 3.72M DAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 33.25% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.28, while the P/B ratio is 3.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.87M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.47%. Looking further, the stock has raised 22.70% over the past 90 days while it gained 269.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more APT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -18,612 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,040,116 shares of APT, with a total valuation of $13,604,717. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more APT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,096,745 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 220,360 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. which are valued at $2,882,309. In the same vein, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP decreased its Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 142,216 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 142,216 shares and is now valued at $1,860,185. Following these latest developments, around 9.50% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.