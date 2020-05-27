Mixed Analyst Attention: AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

The shares of AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $13 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AVROBIO Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on June 27, 2019, to Buy the AVRO stock while also putting a $28 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on April 05, 2019. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that AVRO is Buy in its latest report on October 02, 2018. H.C. Wainwright thinks that AVRO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 17, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 47.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 107.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.87.

The shares of the company added by 15.00% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $17.96 while ending the day at $20.24. During the trading session, a total of 0.89 million shares were traded which represents a -161.18% decline from the average session volume which is 0.34 million shares. AVRO had ended its last session trading at $17.60. AVROBIO Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 20.80 AVRO 52-week low price stands at $9.76 while its 52-week high price is $29.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.77 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The AVROBIO Inc. generated 257.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.99%. AVROBIO Inc. has the potential to record -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on May 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $62. Oppenheimer also rated ARWR as Upgrade on May 08, 2020, with its price target of $58 suggesting that ARWR could surge by 45.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.55% to reach $62.22/share. It started the day trading at $36.9572 and traded between $33.55 and $33.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARWR’s 50-day SMA is 32.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.50. The stock has a high of $73.72 for the year while the low is $19.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.34%, as 7.97M AVRO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.05% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 340.51, while the P/B ratio is 6.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ARWR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -90,704 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,187,046 shares of ARWR, with a total valuation of $385,169,994. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ARWR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $321,593,794 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 4.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,294,674 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 170,204 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $147,865,626. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 12,589 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,007,531 shares and is now valued at $103,549,292. Following these latest developments, around 4.60% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.