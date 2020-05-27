Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC), Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

The shares of WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on January 14, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WESCO International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Outperform the WCC stock while also putting a $74 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Longbow Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Longbow set price target on the stock to $70. Jefferies was of a view that WCC is Hold in its latest report on November 22, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that WCC is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 128.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.24.

The shares of the company added by 11.48% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $29.17 while ending the day at $30.88. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a -6.75% decline from the average session volume which is 1.14 million shares. WCC had ended its last session trading at $27.70. WESCO International Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.3 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.22, with a beta of 1.95. WESCO International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.72, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 WCC 52-week low price stands at $13.52 while its 52-week high price is $61.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.91 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The WESCO International Inc. generated 342.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -59.34%. WESCO International Inc. has the potential to record 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on May 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Piper Sandler also rated COOP as Downgrade on April 09, 2020, with its price target of $12 suggesting that COOP could surge by 18.81% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.89/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.82% to reach $13.50/share. It started the day trading at $11.06 and traded between $10.22 and $10.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COOP’s 50-day SMA is 8.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.89. The stock has a high of $14.68 for the year while the low is $4.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.28%, as 4.87M WCC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.44% of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.74, while the P/B ratio is 0.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Diamond Hill Capital Management, … sold more COOP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Diamond Hill Capital Management, … selling -107,372 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,595,902 shares of COOP, with a total valuation of $63,188,741. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more COOP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $47,068,858 worth of shares.

Similarly, Deer Park Road Management Co. LP increased its Mr. Cooper Group Inc. shares by 16.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,483,602 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 628,739 shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. which are valued at $42,952,907. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Mr. Cooper Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 155,003 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,460,563 shares and is now valued at $42,732,194. Following these latest developments, around 3.80% of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.