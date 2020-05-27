Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL), Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

The shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $30 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of United Airlines Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 23, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on March 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. UBS was of a view that UAL is Neutral in its latest report on March 13, 2020. Argus thinks that UAL is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $36.87. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.62.

The shares of the company added by 16.30% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $27.45 while ending the day at $29.54. During the trading session, a total of 87.66 million shares were traded which represents a -152.26% decline from the average session volume which is 34.75 million shares. UAL had ended its last session trading at $25.40. United Airlines Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 UAL 52-week low price stands at $17.80 while its 52-week high price is $96.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.57 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The United Airlines Holdings Inc. generated 3.44 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.67 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 263.81%. United Airlines Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -20.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.50. BofA/Merrill also rated SONO as Initiated on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that SONO could surge by 23.35% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.20% to reach $13.79/share. It started the day trading at $11.60 and traded between $10.5001 and $10.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SONO’s 50-day SMA is 9.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.56. The stock has a high of $16.88 for the year while the low is $6.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.33%, as 3.46M UAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.29% of Sonos Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.91M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SONO shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 151,116 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,822,171 shares of SONO, with a total valuation of $59,502,588. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SONO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $46,264,887 worth of shares.

Similarly, Trigran Investments, Inc. increased its Sonos Inc. shares by 195.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,980,029 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,972,159 shares of Sonos Inc. which are valued at $30,455,896. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Sonos Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,438,100 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,710,798 shares and is now valued at $27,704,356. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Sonos Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.