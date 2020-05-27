Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR), MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

The shares of Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by CapitalOne in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. CapitalOne wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Newpark Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Johnson Rice Markets when it published its report on March 05, 2018. Cowen was of a view that NR is Market Perform in its latest report on January 19, 2017. Credit Suisse thinks that NR is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $2.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 266.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.71.

The shares of the company added by 18.41% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.08 while ending the day at $2.38. During the trading session, a total of 1.02 million shares were traded which represents a 28.55% incline from the average session volume which is 1.43 million shares. NR had ended its last session trading at $2.01. Newpark Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 NR 52-week low price stands at $0.65 while its 52-week high price is $8.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Newpark Resources Inc. generated 49.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 141.67%. Newpark Resources Inc. has the potential to record -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on January 26, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.50. It started the day trading at $0.9797 and traded between $0.91 and $0.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MVIS’s 50-day SMA is 0.4624 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6054. The stock has a high of $1.82 for the year while the low is $0.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.17%, as 7.77M NR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.51% of MicroVision Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 22.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.09%. Looking further, the stock has raised 59.99% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AWM Investment Co., Inc. sold more MVIS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -33.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AWM Investment Co., Inc. selling -2,345,878 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,581,322 shares of MVIS, with a total valuation of $1,603,463.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its MicroVision Inc. shares by 7.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,289,105 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 292,131 shares of MicroVision Inc. which are valued at $1,501,187. In the same vein, Taylor Frigon Capital Management … increased its MicroVision Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,172,515 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,629,782 shares and is now valued at $1,270,424. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of MicroVision Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.