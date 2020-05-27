Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN), Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

The shares of Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Exantas Capital Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 145.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.45.

The shares of the company added by 13.66% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.0801 while ending the day at $2.33. During the trading session, a total of 1.84 million shares were traded which represents a -14.32% decline from the average session volume which is 1.61 million shares. XAN had ended its last session trading at $2.05. XAN 52-week low price stands at $0.95 while its 52-week high price is $12.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -17.39%. Exantas Capital Corp. has the potential to record 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Noble Capital Markets published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) is now rated as Market Perform. It started the day trading at $1.99 and traded between $1.825 and $1.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EXK’s 50-day SMA is 1.5042 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.0541. The stock has a high of $3.20 for the year while the low is $0.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.30%, as 7.79M XAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.70% of Endeavour Silver Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more EXK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -875,450 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,876,505 shares of EXK, with a total valuation of $12,681,173. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more EXK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,309,923 worth of shares.

Similarly, Global X Management Co. LLC decreased its Endeavour Silver Corp. shares by 10.39% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,289,023 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -265,452 shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. which are valued at $3,685,327. In the same vein, ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its Endeavour Silver Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 276,030 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,705,255 shares and is now valued at $2,745,461. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.