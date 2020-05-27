Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK), Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)

The shares of Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $39 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alaska Air Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on April 06, 2020, to Overweight the ALK stock while also putting a $43 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2020. Buckingham Research was of a view that ALK is Neutral in its latest report on February 27, 2020. Susquehanna thinks that ALK is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 67.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $39.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.00.

The shares of the company added by 12.93% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $33.32 while ending the day at $35.03. During the trading session, a total of 4.59 million shares were traded which represents a -36.67% decline from the average session volume which is 3.36 million shares. ALK had ended its last session trading at $31.02. Alaska Air Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 ALK 52-week low price stands at $20.02 while its 52-week high price is $72.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.82 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Alaska Air Group Inc. generated 811.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 364.63%. Alaska Air Group Inc. has the potential to record -5.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on May 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $158. Barclays also rated QDEL as Downgrade on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $90 suggesting that QDEL could down by -60.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $173.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.31% to reach $100.33/share. It started the day trading at $174.78 and traded between $156.77 and $160.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QDEL’s 50-day SMA is 126.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 83.14. The stock has a high of $210.81 for the year while the low is $52.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.86%, as 2.78M ALK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.50% of Quidel Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 78.52, while the P/B ratio is 11.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 829.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.04%. Looking further, the stock has raised 106.84% over the past 90 days while it gained 142.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Brown Capital Management LLC sold more QDEL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -15.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Brown Capital Management LLC selling -869,305 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,748,309 shares of QDEL, with a total valuation of $660,014,951. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more QDEL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $600,253,708 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Quidel Corporation shares by 2.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,692,049 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 90,496 shares of Quidel Corporation which are valued at $513,194,811. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Quidel Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 24,852 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,256,645 shares and is now valued at $313,673,655. Following these latest developments, around 9.00% of Quidel Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.