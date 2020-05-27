Is There A Value in Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH) And Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

The shares of Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on May 01, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $27.50 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sonic Automotive Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2020, to Buy the SAH stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on November 14, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on September 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SAH is Neutral in its latest report on August 15, 2019. Stephens thinks that SAH is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $23.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 209.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.81.

The shares of the company added by 14.43% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $25.40 while ending the day at $27.83. During the trading session, a total of 0.68 million shares were traded which represents a -24.15% decline from the average session volume which is 0.55 million shares. SAH had ended its last session trading at $24.32. Sonic Automotive Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.48, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 SAH 52-week low price stands at $9.00 while its 52-week high price is $35.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sonic Automotive Inc. generated 181.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -55.0%. Sonic Automotive Inc. has the potential to record 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.75% to reach $13.66/share. It started the day trading at $8.80 and traded between $8.33 and $8.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PVG’s 50-day SMA is 7.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.81. The stock has a high of $13.83 for the year while the low is $4.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.18%, as 10.68M SAH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.77% of Pretium Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 36.35, while the P/B ratio is 1.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.80%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.78% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.66% of Pretium Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.