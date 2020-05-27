Is There A Value in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) And MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG)

The shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $13 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hawaiian Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on November 20, 2019. That day the Susquehanna set price target on the stock to $27. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on October 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. Stifel was of a view that HA is Sell in its latest report on August 21, 2019. Cowen thinks that HA is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $13.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 100.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.59.

The shares of the company added by 13.23% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $14.23 while ending the day at $15.15. During the trading session, a total of 1.37 million shares were traded which represents a 22.74% incline from the average session volume which is 1.77 million shares. HA had ended its last session trading at $13.38. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 HA 52-week low price stands at $7.55 while its 52-week high price is $31.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.74 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hawaiian Holdings Inc. generated 600.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.99 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 266.22%. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on November 17, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG) is now rated as Outperform. It started the day trading at $12.96 and traded between $11.85 and $11.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAG’s 50-day SMA is 10.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.52. The stock has a high of $14.00 for the year while the low is $3.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.26%, as 3.03M HA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.74% of MAG Silver Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 892.57K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.23%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.52% over the past 90 days while it gained 19.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. bought more MAG shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. purchasing 138,759 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,182,214 shares of MAG, with a total valuation of $105,503,639. Sprott Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more MAG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $103,909,298 worth of shares.

Similarly, Van Eck Associates Corp. decreased its MAG Silver Corp. shares by 3.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,489,971 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -137,220 shares of MAG Silver Corp. which are valued at $40,099,767. Following these latest developments, around 21.80% of MAG Silver Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.