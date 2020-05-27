Is There A Value in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) And Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

The shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on May 26, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $15 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fly Leasing Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on October 21, 2019, to Neutral the FLY stock while also putting a $27.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 08, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Sell rating by Citigroup in its report released on December 08, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13.50. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that FLY is Outperform in its latest report on March 10, 2017. Cowen thinks that FLY is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 29, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 139.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.45.

The shares of the company added by 32.09% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.96 while ending the day at $8.15. During the trading session, a total of 2.28 million shares were traded which represents a -470.43% decline from the average session volume which is 0.4 million shares. FLY had ended its last session trading at $6.17. Fly Leasing Limited currently has a market cap of $252.81 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.16, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.07, with a beta of 1.03. FLY 52-week low price stands at $3.41 while its 52-week high price is $23.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.42 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Fly Leasing Limited generated 391.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -35.21%. Fly Leasing Limited has the potential to record 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Piper Jaffray also rated PGNY as Initiated on November 19, 2019, with its price target of $33 suggesting that PGNY could surge by 6.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.14% to reach $25.67/share. It started the day trading at $25.90 and traded between $23.9324 and $24.06 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $36.50 for the year while the low is $13.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.30%, as 2.64M FLY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.57% of Progyny Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 758.20K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Macquarie Investment Management B… bought more PGNY shares, increasing its portfolio by 57.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Macquarie Investment Management B… purchasing 1,052,450 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,895,527 shares of PGNY, with a total valuation of $67,842,198. Fred Alger Management LLC meanwhile bought more PGNY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $47,083,358 worth of shares.

Similarly, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Progyny Inc. shares by 12.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,619,494 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 180,432 shares of Progyny Inc. which are valued at $37,944,744. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Progyny Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 57,254 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,064,667 shares and is now valued at $24,945,148. Following these latest developments, around 4.40% of Progyny Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.