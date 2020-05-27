Is There A Value in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) And Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

The shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Outperform by CIBC in its latest research note that was published on August 07, 2019. CIBC wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on May 07, 2019, to Outperform the BPY stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2017. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on August 05, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.04. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.32.

The shares of the company added by 11.61% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.90 while ending the day at $10.38. During the trading session, a total of 3.55 million shares were traded which represents a 10.47% incline from the average session volume which is 3.96 million shares. BPY had ended its last session trading at $9.30. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 BPY 52-week low price stands at $7.10 while its 52-week high price is $20.58.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.03%.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. RBC Capital Mkts also rated LNC as Downgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $40 suggesting that LNC could down by -1.01% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.97% to reach $38.45/share. It started the day trading at $39.99 and traded between $37.20 and $38.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LNC’s 50-day SMA is 29.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 49.74. The stock has a high of $67.17 for the year while the low is $16.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.13%, as 9.19M BPY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.79% of Lincoln National Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.66, while the P/B ratio is 0.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more LNC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -317,464 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,897,661 shares of LNC, with a total valuation of $776,710,036. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more LNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $359,827,756 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Lincoln National Corporation shares by 3.90% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,081,606 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -368,284 shares of Lincoln National Corporation which are valued at $322,124,565. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Lincoln National Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,096,376 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,325,525 shares and is now valued at $224,366,372. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Lincoln National Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.