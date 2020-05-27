Is There A Value in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) And Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

The shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on May 22, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $25 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ameris Bancorp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on July 12, 2019, to Outperform the ABCB stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on January 29, 2019. FIG Partners was of a view that ABCB is Outperform in its latest report on December 19, 2018. Piper Jaffray thinks that ABCB is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $28.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.33.

The shares of the company added by 12.10% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $22.51 while ending the day at $24.27. During the trading session, a total of 0.51 million shares were traded which represents a 5.14% incline from the average session volume which is 0.54 million shares. ABCB had ended its last session trading at $21.65. Ameris Bancorp currently has a market cap of $1.68 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.63, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.33, with a beta of 1.51. ABCB 52-week low price stands at $17.12 while its 52-week high price is $44.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -71.43%. Ameris Bancorp has the potential to record 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $2.17 and traded between $1.93 and $1.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RIOT’s 50-day SMA is 1.2476 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4744. The stock has a high of $4.03 for the year while the low is $0.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.29%, as 5.43M ABCB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.85% of Riot Blockchain Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.96%. Looking further, the stock has raised 54.76% over the past 90 days while it gained 37.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RIOT shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 106,526 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 939,452 shares of RIOT, with a total valuation of $1,136,737. Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP meanwhile bought more RIOT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,036,914 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Riot Blockchain Inc. shares by 2.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 597,174 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 16,139 shares of Riot Blockchain Inc. which are valued at $722,581. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Riot Blockchain Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 333,901 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 333,901 shares and is now valued at $404,020. Following these latest developments, around 4.70% of Riot Blockchain Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.