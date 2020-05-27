Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM), Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)?

The shares of Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $17 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Summit Materials Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Loop Capital Markets when it published its report on April 17, 2020. That day the Loop Capital set price target on the stock to $15. Goldman was of a view that SUM is Sell in its latest report on January 13, 2020. Loop Capital thinks that SUM is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 109.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.64.

The shares of the company added by 13.07% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $14.71 while ending the day at $15.75. During the trading session, a total of 1.57 million shares were traded which represents a -4.18% decline from the average session volume which is 1.51 million shares. SUM had ended its last session trading at $13.93. Summit Materials Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.82 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.69, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.47, with a beta of 1.72. Summit Materials Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 SUM 52-week low price stands at $7.51 while its 52-week high price is $25.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Summit Materials Inc. generated 199.11 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 164.58%. Summit Materials Inc. has the potential to record 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on May 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $700. Wells Fargo also rated SHOP as Downgrade on May 07, 2020, with its price target of $700 suggesting that SHOP could down by -49.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $825.17/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.94% to reach $512.55/share. It started the day trading at $844.00 and traded between $742.37 and $767.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHOP’s 50-day SMA is 562.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 429.26. The stock has a high of $826.38 for the year while the low is $262.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -37.57%, as 2.83M SUM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.97% of Shopify Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.05%. Looking further, the stock has raised 64.62% over the past 90 days while it gained 142.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more SHOP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -403,750 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,724,584 shares of SHOP, with a total valuation of $5,516,467,217. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile sold more SHOP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,808,890,933 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Shopify Inc. shares by 69.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,875,199 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,991,970 shares of Shopify Inc. which are valued at $3,082,539,576. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… increased its Shopify Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 530,318 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,479,171 shares and is now valued at $2,832,135,032. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Shopify Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.