Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO), Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)?

The shares of NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on May 06, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $5 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NIO Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Neutral the NIO stock while also putting a $4.30 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Bernstein Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2020. That day the Bernstein set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on December 31, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3.80. Piper Jaffray was of a view that NIO is Neutral in its latest report on December 03, 2019. Goldman thinks that NIO is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $28.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 221.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.14.

The shares of the company added by 16.82% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.40 while ending the day at $3.82. During the trading session, a total of 59.4 million shares were traded which represents a -42.4% decline from the average session volume which is 41.71 million shares. NIO had ended its last session trading at $3.27. NIO 52-week low price stands at $1.19 while its 52-week high price is $5.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.40 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The NIO Limited generated 135.79 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.0%.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on August 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. It started the day trading at $11.7999 and traded between $10.91 and $10.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SGMO’s 50-day SMA is 7.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.81. The stock has a high of $13.33 for the year while the low is $4.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.84%, as 16.21M NIO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.99% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.49%. Looking further, the stock has raised 60.74% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more SGMO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -245,509 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,284,387 shares of SGMO, with a total valuation of $67,517,754. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SGMO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $67,280,222 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. decreased its Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares by 20.68% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,938,434 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,548,583 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $48,398,237. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 33,142 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,847,768 shares and is now valued at $39,509,309. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.