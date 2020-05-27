Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT), Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)?

The shares of iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $8 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of iHeartMedia Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 93.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.21.

The shares of the company added by 18.66% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.35 while ending the day at $8.33. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a -53.75% decline from the average session volume which is 0.84 million shares. IHRT had ended its last session trading at $7.02. iHeartMedia Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.81, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 IHRT 52-week low price stands at $4.31 while its 52-week high price is $19.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. iHeartMedia Inc. has the potential to record -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on May 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) is now rated as Neutral. MKM Partners also rated PZZA as Downgrade on April 27, 2020, with its price target of $70 suggesting that PZZA could down by -4.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $77.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.51% to reach $71.08/share. It started the day trading at $78.558 and traded between $74.02 and $74.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PZZA’s 50-day SMA is 65.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 59.75. The stock has a high of $84.30 for the year while the low is $28.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.18%, as 5.17M IHRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.86% of Papa John’s International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.01%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.16% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more PZZA shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 541,875 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,814,132 shares of PZZA, with a total valuation of $274,312,373. AllianceBernstein LP meanwhile bought more PZZA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $255,881,795 worth of shares.

Similarly, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its Papa John’s International Inc. shares by 14.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,967,745 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 379,978 shares of Papa John’s International Inc. which are valued at $213,440,220. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Papa John’s International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 145,401 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,279,314 shares and is now valued at $163,928,263. Following these latest developments, around 7.60% of Papa John’s International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.