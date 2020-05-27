Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)?

The shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $15 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on February 26, 2020, to Buy the HBAN stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $15. UBS was of a view that HBAN is Neutral in its latest report on December 13, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that HBAN is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.37. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.66.

The shares of the company added by 11.06% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.48 while ending the day at $8.99. During the trading session, a total of 9.93 million shares were traded which represents a 32.71% incline from the average session volume which is 14.76 million shares. HBAN had ended its last session trading at $8.10. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated currently has a market cap of $9.2 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.20, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.88, with a beta of 1.55. HBAN 52-week low price stands at $6.82 while its 52-week high price is $15.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1000.0%. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has the potential to record 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $5.845 and traded between $5.48 and $5.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RPAI’s 50-day SMA is 5.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.64. The stock has a high of $14.30 for the year while the low is $2.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.59%, as 2.45M HBAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.16% of Retail Properties of America Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 39.66, while the P/B ratio is 0.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.89M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more RPAI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -687,010 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,018,088 shares of RPAI, with a total valuation of $192,312,146. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more RPAI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $72,754,173 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Retail Properties of America Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.