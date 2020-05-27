Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT), Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)?

The shares of Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on November 04, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $37 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Benefitfocus Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2019, to Sector Perform the BNFT stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $55. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on February 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 55. Wedbush was of a view that BNFT is Outperform in its latest report on October 19, 2018. Chardan Capital Markets thinks that BNFT is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 03, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 36.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 101.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.15.

The shares of the company added by 15.06% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $11.25 while ending the day at $12.30. During the trading session, a total of 0.77 million shares were traded which represents a -19.18% decline from the average session volume which is 0.65 million shares. BNFT had ended its last session trading at $10.69. BNFT 52-week low price stands at $6.09 while its 52-week high price is $30.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Benefitfocus Inc. generated 114.71 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -35.48%. Benefitfocus Inc. has the potential to record -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is now rated as Sector Perform. It started the day trading at $4.29 and traded between $3.97 and $3.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FSM’s 50-day SMA is 2.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.34. The stock has a high of $4.59 for the year while the low is $1.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.53%, as 14.74M BNFT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.50% of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 39.31, while the P/B ratio is 1.01. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.81%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.87% over the past 90 days while it gained 31.02% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.71% of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.