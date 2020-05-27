Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR), Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)?

The shares of ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on January 22, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $70 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ACM Research Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on January 22, 2020, to Overweight the ACMR stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on August 22, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on August 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. The Benchmark Company was of a view that ACMR is Buy in its latest report on December 13, 2017. ROTH Capital thinks that ACMR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 29, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $58.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 373.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.49.

The shares of the company added by 11.97% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $56.7923 while ending the day at $59.20. During the trading session, a total of 0.97 million shares were traded which represents a -73.76% decline from the average session volume which is 0.56 million shares. ACMR had ended its last session trading at $52.87. ACM Research Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 ACMR 52-week low price stands at $12.51 while its 52-week high price is $69.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ACM Research Inc. generated 52.28 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -136.36%. ACM Research Inc. has the potential to record 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $2.07 and traded between $1.87 and $2.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GENE’s 50-day SMA is 1.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.35. The stock has a high of $5.36 for the year while the low is $1.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 25262.06 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 48.06%, as 37,403 ACMR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.51% of Genetic Technologies Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 833.72K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.95% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more GENE shares, increasing its portfolio by 25.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 32,791 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 163,103 shares of GENE, with a total valuation of $305,003. Davis Capital Management LLC (Flo… meanwhile bought more GENE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,870 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cutler Group LP decreased its Genetic Technologies Limited shares by 37.74% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 825 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -500 shares of Genetic Technologies Limited which are valued at $1,543. In the same vein, UBS Financial Services, Inc. decreased its Genetic Technologies Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 250 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 75 shares and is now valued at $140. Following these latest developments, around 86.50% of Genetic Technologies Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.