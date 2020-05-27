Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW), Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)?

The shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on November 09, 2018. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of YRC Worldwide Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on August 22, 2018, to Buy the YRCW stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on August 03, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on October 19, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Stifel was of a view that YRCW is Buy in its latest report on January 26, 2017. Deutsche Bank thinks that YRCW is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 02, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.10.

The shares of the company added by 13.57% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.4188 while ending the day at $1.59. During the trading session, a total of 2.21 million shares were traded which represents a -33.28% decline from the average session volume which is 1.66 million shares. YRCW had ended its last session trading at $1.40. YRCW 52-week low price stands at $1.29 while its 52-week high price is $4.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The YRC Worldwide Inc. generated 105.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.33%. YRC Worldwide Inc. has the potential to record -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on February 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.23% to reach $2.40/share. It started the day trading at $3.50 and traded between $3.28 and $3.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HMY’s 50-day SMA is 3.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.25. The stock has a high of $4.54 for the year while the low is $1.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.05%, as 5.42M YRCW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.25% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.87% over the past 90 days while it gained 0.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more HMY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -4,951,194 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 60,951,088 shares of HMY, with a total valuation of $220,642,939. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more HMY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $51,033,917 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares by 5.63% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,762,318 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 732,995 shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited which are valued at $49,819,591. Following these latest developments, around 15.10% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.