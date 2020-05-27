Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI), Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)?

The shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on December 02, 2019. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2019, to Buy the FTAI stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on November 26, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $23. Alembic Global Advisors was of a view that FTAI is Overweight in its latest report on October 07, 2015. Wolfe Research thinks that FTAI is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 203.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.07.

The shares of the company added by 11.45% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $10.36 while ending the day at $11.19. During the trading session, a total of 1.06 million shares were traded which represents a -11.2% decline from the average session volume which is 0.95 million shares. FTAI had ended its last session trading at $10.04. FTAI 52-week low price stands at $3.69 while its 52-week high price is $21.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC generated 123.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has the potential to record -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on October 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $4.19 and traded between $3.50 and $3.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARCO’s 50-day SMA is 3.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.31. The stock has a high of $8.41 for the year while the low is $2.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 462052.11 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.01%, as 374,216 FTAI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.32% of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 60.48, while the P/B ratio is 2.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Teachers Advisors LLC bought more ARCO shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Teachers Advisors LLC purchasing 1,055,300 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,777,705 shares of ARCO, with a total valuation of $37,253,056. Invesco Advisers, Inc. meanwhile bought more ARCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $33,391,118 worth of shares.

Similarly, TIAA-CREF Investment Management L… decreased its Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares by 26.80% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,648,613 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,165,724 shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. which are valued at $32,951,216. Following these latest developments, around 4.30% of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.