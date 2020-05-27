Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM), Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)?

The shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $9 price target. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Evofem Biosciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.98.

The shares of the company added by 16.03% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.56 while ending the day at $5.79. During the trading session, a total of 17.13 million shares were traded which represents a -4443.72% decline from the average session volume which is 0.38 million shares. EVFM had ended its last session trading at $4.99. Evofem Biosciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 EVFM 52-week low price stands at $3.34 while its 52-week high price is $7.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.40 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Evofem Biosciences Inc. generated 9.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.5%. Evofem Biosciences Inc. has the potential to record -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $36. Goldman also rated ALLK as Resumed on February 04, 2020, with its price target of $94 suggesting that ALLK could surge by 10.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $76.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.25% to reach $81.20/share. It started the day trading at $77.00 and traded between $67.685 and $72.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALLK’s 50-day SMA is 60.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 76.62. The stock has a high of $139.99 for the year while the low is $30.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.51%, as 7.49M EVFM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.25% of Allakos Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 400.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 18.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.07%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more ALLK shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 135,613 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,522,458 shares of ALLK, with a total valuation of $363,156,838. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more ALLK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $343,082,480 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Allakos Inc. shares by 10.83% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,567,911 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -433,399 shares of Allakos Inc. which are valued at $234,625,827. In the same vein, Redmile Group LLC decreased its Allakos Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 56,598 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,976,928 shares and is now valued at $195,762,785. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Allakos Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.