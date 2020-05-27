Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT), Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)?

The shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $53 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Viasat Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Buy the VSAT stock while also putting a $55 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on February 10, 2020. Raymond James was of a view that VSAT is Outperform in its latest report on August 09, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that VSAT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 105.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $75.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 90.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.45.

The shares of the company added by 13.24% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $44.605 while ending the day at $47.73. During the trading session, a total of 0.97 million shares were traded which represents a -56.88% decline from the average session volume which is 0.62 million shares. VSAT had ended its last session trading at $42.15. Viasat Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.78, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 VSAT 52-week low price stands at $25.10 while its 52-week high price is $97.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Viasat Inc. generated 47.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.0%. Viasat Inc. has the potential to record -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on May 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $75. SunTrust also rated CNST as Initiated on February 13, 2020, with its price target of $50 suggesting that CNST could surge by 29.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.65% to reach $49.00/share. It started the day trading at $38.105 and traded between $34.16 and $34.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNST’s 50-day SMA is 35.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.49. The stock has a high of $59.49 for the year while the low is $6.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.91%, as 1.77M VSAT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.32% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 415.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The VHCP Management LLC bought more CNST shares, increasing its portfolio by 912.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The VHCP Management LLC purchasing 7,240,402 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,033,746 shares of CNST, with a total valuation of $289,054,181.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 20.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,342,232 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 396,604 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $84,273,507. In the same vein, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 259,979 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,040,021 shares and is now valued at $73,399,956. Following these latest developments, around 14.60% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.