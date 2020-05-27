Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA), PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)?

The shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Johnson Rice in its report released on November 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Barclays was of a view that SLCA is Underweight in its latest report on October 31, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that SLCA is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 279.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.43.

The shares of the company added by 14.50% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.62 while ending the day at $3.00. During the trading session, a total of 2.02 million shares were traded which represents a 19.58% incline from the average session volume which is 2.51 million shares. SLCA had ended its last session trading at $2.62. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.99, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 SLCA 52-week low price stands at $0.79 while its 52-week high price is $14.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. generated 144.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 566.67%. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.74% to reach $16.80/share. It started the day trading at $11.365 and traded between $10.31 and $10.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PBFX’s 50-day SMA is 7.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.09. The stock has a high of $22.00 for the year while the low is $3.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 166542.61 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.42%, as 157,516 SLCA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.64% of PBF Logistics LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.54, while the P/B ratio is 6.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 533.90K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ClearBridge Investments LLC sold more PBFX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -23.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ClearBridge Investments LLC selling -925,080 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,067,752 shares of PBFX, with a total valuation of $26,505,377. Invesco Advisers, Inc. meanwhile sold more PBFX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,628,059 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC decreased its PBF Logistics LP shares by 53.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,856,182 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,113,082 shares of PBF Logistics LP which are valued at $16,037,412. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its PBF Logistics LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,786,447 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,653,965 shares and is now valued at $14,290,258. Following these latest developments, around 12.10% of PBF Logistics LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.