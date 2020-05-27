Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS), Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)?

The shares of The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on October 17, 2019. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $5.25 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Container Store Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on July 11, 2019, to Sell the TCS stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on October 31, 2018. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on May 24, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Morgan Stanley was of a view that TCS is Underweight in its latest report on January 17, 2017. Barclays thinks that TCS is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 31, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.40.

The shares of the company added by 17.78% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.31 while ending the day at $2.65. During the trading session, a total of 0.58 million shares were traded which represents a -79.3% decline from the average session volume which is 0.32 million shares. TCS had ended its last session trading at $2.25. The Container Store Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $126.72 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.65, with a beta of 1.89. The Container Store Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 TCS 52-week low price stands at $1.80 while its 52-week high price is $7.85.

The The Container Store Group Inc. generated 13.97 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $124. Barclays also rated NBIX as Initiated on February 27, 2020, with its price target of $105 suggesting that NBIX could down by -0.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $124.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.74% to reach $118.05/share. It started the day trading at $128.29 and traded between $118.24 and $118.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NBIX’s 50-day SMA is 98.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 100.91. The stock has a high of $127.28 for the year while the low is $72.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.54%, as 5.09M TCS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.77% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 64.72, while the P/B ratio is 15.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 886.13K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.44%. Looking further, the stock has raised 26.09% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NBIX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 92,782 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,325,205 shares of NBIX, with a total valuation of $817,035,619. Janus Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more NBIX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $748,729,590 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares by 9.88% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,570,771 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -720,526 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. which are valued at $644,855,466. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 216,367 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,531,347 shares and is now valued at $640,986,395. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.