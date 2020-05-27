Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS), The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW)?

The shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on May 20, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $20 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kohl’s Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2020, to Market Perform the KSS stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2020. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $45. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on January 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. Cowen was of a view that KSS is Market Perform in its latest report on January 08, 2020. Jefferies thinks that KSS is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 07, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 52.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $20.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.91.

The shares of the company added by 11.33% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $18.42 while ending the day at $19.46. During the trading session, a total of 13.08 million shares were traded which represents a -31.5% decline from the average session volume which is 9.95 million shares. KSS had ended its last session trading at $17.48. Kohl’s Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 KSS 52-week low price stands at $10.89 while its 52-week high price is $59.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$3.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Kohl’s Corporation generated 723.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.99 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 148.44%. Kohl’s Corporation has the potential to record -2.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Citigroup also rated MTW as Upgrade on February 14, 2020, with its price target of $14 suggesting that MTW could surge by 32.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.64% to reach $14.11/share. It started the day trading at $9.63 and traded between $9.08 and $9.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTW’s 50-day SMA is 8.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.76. The stock has a high of $18.55 for the year while the low is $7.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.49%, as 1.51M KSS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.45% of The Manitowoc Company Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.21, while the P/B ratio is 0.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 578.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MTW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -53,968 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,227,027 shares of MTW, with a total valuation of $29,753,189. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more MTW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,964,192 worth of shares.

Similarly, Firefly Value Partners LP decreased its The Manitowoc Company Inc. shares by 13.40% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,667,932 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -412,808 shares of The Manitowoc Company Inc. which are valued at $24,598,333. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its The Manitowoc Company Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,391 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,252,044 shares and is now valued at $20,763,846. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of The Manitowoc Company Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.