Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU), Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $22.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.47.

The shares of the company added by 12.14% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.96 while ending the day at $10.62. During the trading session, a total of 1.16 million shares were traded which represents a 24.95% incline from the average session volume which is 1.54 million shares. BPYU had ended its last session trading at $9.47. BPYU 52-week low price stands at $7.15 while its 52-week high price is $20.77.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on May 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. It started the day trading at $6.7442 and traded between $5.44 and $5.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXLA’s 50-day SMA is 4.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.80. The stock has a high of $15.25 for the year while the low is $2.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 87913.67 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.99%, as 72,098 BPYU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.38% of Axcella Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 167.38K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 32.60%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.04% over the past 90 days while it gained 62.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more AXLA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -35,737 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,167,029 shares of AXLA, with a total valuation of $14,758,355. Invus Public Equities Advisors LL… meanwhile bought more AXLA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,796,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Axcella Health Inc. shares by 11.47% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 316,079 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 32,535 shares of Axcella Health Inc. which are valued at $1,472,928. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Axcella Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 102 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 181,243 shares and is now valued at $844,592. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Axcella Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.