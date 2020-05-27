Is It Crazy To Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) And Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

The shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on May 26, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $41 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Southwest Airlines Co., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on April 30, 2020, to Buy the LUV stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Positive rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on April 21, 2020. That day the Susquehanna set price target on the stock to $41. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on April 20, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. JP Morgan was of a view that LUV is Neutral in its latest report on April 06, 2020. Deutsche Bank thinks that LUV is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $39.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.19.

The shares of the company added by 12.64% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $31.44 while ending the day at $32.52. During the trading session, a total of 40.92 million shares were traded which represents a -122.64% decline from the average session volume which is 18.38 million shares. LUV had ended its last session trading at $28.87. Southwest Airlines Co. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 LUV 52-week low price stands at $22.47 while its 52-week high price is $58.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Southwest Airlines Co. generated 3.94 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.98 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1013.33%. Southwest Airlines Co. has the potential to record -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.77/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.15% to reach $4.40/share. It started the day trading at $6.025 and traded between $5.27 and $5.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADAP’s 50-day SMA is 3.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.40. The stock has a high of $6.05 for the year while the low is $0.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 812368.1 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.97%, as 731,375 LUV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.50% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 540.30K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.15%. Looking further, the stock has raised 54.97% over the past 90 days while it gained 546.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Matrix Capital Management Co. LP bought more ADAP shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Matrix Capital Management Co. LP purchasing 6,428,730 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 34,428,730 shares of ADAP, with a total valuation of $115,680,533. RA Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more ADAP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $42,140,744 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares by 17.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,002,700 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,210,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc which are valued at $26,889,072. In the same vein, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 66,478 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,354,023 shares and is now valued at $14,629,517. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.