Is It Crazy To Buy Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) And Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

The shares of Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on October 11, 2017. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sky Solar Holdings Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on November 25, 2015. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on September 09, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Northland Capital was of a view that SKYS is Outperform in its latest report on December 15, 2014. ROTH Capital thinks that SKYS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 08, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 326.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is 16.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 86.26.

The shares of the company added by 28.70% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.65 while ending the day at $4.26. During the trading session, a total of 1.45 million shares were traded which represents a -5716.95% decline from the average session volume which is 0.02 million shares. SKYS had ended its last session trading at $3.31. SKYS 52-week low price stands at $1.00 while its 52-week high price is $3.65.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on February 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. JP Morgan also rated ALKS as Downgrade on February 14, 2020, with its price target of $21 suggesting that ALKS could surge by 15.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.15% to reach $19.17/share. It started the day trading at $17.29 and traded between $16.13 and $16.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALKS’s 50-day SMA is 15.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.61. The stock has a high of $25.35 for the year while the low is $11.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.04%, as 8.92M SKYS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.67% of Alkermes plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.98M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more ALKS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 105,273 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,105,829 shares of ALKS, with a total valuation of $330,490,916. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more ALKS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $300,695,699 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Alkermes plc shares by 2.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,018,763 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 367,447 shares of Alkermes plc which are valued at $205,907,241. In the same vein, PRIMECAP Management Co. increased its Alkermes plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,100,193 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,999,983 shares and is now valued at $123,389,767. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Alkermes plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.