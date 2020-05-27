Is It Crazy To Buy Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) And Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

The shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on May 21, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $21 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on May 13, 2020, to Equal Weight the NCLH stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on March 17, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Deutsche Bank was of a view that NCLH is Hold in its latest report on February 28, 2020. Argus thinks that NCLH is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 128.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.52.

The shares of the company added by 15.32% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $15.25 while ending the day at $16.03. During the trading session, a total of 75.83 million shares were traded which represents a -95.39% decline from the average session volume which is 38.81 million shares. NCLH had ended its last session trading at $13.90. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.97, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 NCLH 52-week low price stands at $7.03 while its 52-week high price is $59.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.99 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. generated 1.36 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 231.31%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has the potential to record -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) is now rated as Underperform. Craig Hallum also rated CDLX as Downgrade on March 04, 2020, with its price target of $70 suggesting that CDLX could down by -40.08% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $70.74/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.44% to reach $47.75/share. It started the day trading at $73.065 and traded between $64.3082 and $66.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CDLX’s 50-day SMA is 44.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.90. The stock has a high of $107.50 for the year while the low is $21.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.73%, as 3.16M NCLH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.85% of Cardlytics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.28% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The CAS Investment Partners LLC bought more CDLX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The CAS Investment Partners LLC purchasing 62,734 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,014,249 shares of CDLX, with a total valuation of $180,440,493. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more CDLX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $56,819,003 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Cardlytics Inc. shares by 0.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,045,289 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 472 shares of Cardlytics Inc. which are valued at $46,985,741. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Cardlytics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 9,740 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,021,755 shares and is now valued at $45,927,887. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Cardlytics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.