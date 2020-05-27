Is It Crazy To Buy LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) And Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

The shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on May 26, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $72 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors advised investors in its research note published on May 11, 2020, to Neutral the LYB stock while also putting a $55 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from Scotiabank Markets when it published its report on May 04, 2020. That day the Scotiabank set price target on the stock to $68. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on May 04, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 57. BofA/Merrill was of a view that LYB is Neutral in its latest report on April 17, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that LYB is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 16, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 55.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $62.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 100.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.56.

The shares of the company added by 12.08% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $64.75 while ending the day at $67.72. During the trading session, a total of 3.27 million shares were traded which represents a 8.02% incline from the average session volume which is 3.56 million shares. LYB had ended its last session trading at $60.42. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 LYB 52-week low price stands at $33.71 while its 52-week high price is $98.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The LyondellBasell Industries N.V. generated 1.63 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -87.07%. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has the potential to record 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. It started the day trading at $1.84 and traded between $1.59 and $1.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GERN’s 50-day SMA is 1.2520 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3445. The stock has a high of $2.40 for the year while the low is $0.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 32.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.55%, as 32.24M LYB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.16% of Geron Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.82%. Looking further, the stock has raised 38.26% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GERN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 20,953 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,400,154 shares of GERN, with a total valuation of $17,136,183. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more GERN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,953,676 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Geron Corporation shares by 2.92% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,049,476 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 285,367 shares of Geron Corporation which are valued at $11,958,876. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Geron Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 94,091 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,733,115 shares and is now valued at $4,442,407. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Geron Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.