Is It Crazy To Buy Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) And Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 92.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.13.

The shares of the company added by 19.27% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.86 while ending the day at $1.03. During the trading session, a total of 5.34 million shares were traded which represents a -654.38% decline from the average session volume which is 0.71 million shares. LCTX had ended its last session trading at $0.86. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.50 LCTX 52-week low price stands at $0.53 while its 52-week high price is $1.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. generated 9.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on May 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $143. H.C. Wainwright also rated RGEN as Reiterated on March 23, 2020, with its price target of $100 suggesting that RGEN could down by -19.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $139.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.42% to reach $111.29/share. It started the day trading at $143.64 and traded between $133.06 and $133.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RGEN’s 50-day SMA is 110.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 94.40. The stock has a high of $143.93 for the year while the low is $66.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.63%, as 2.52M LCTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.20% of Repligen Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 296.33, while the P/B ratio is 6.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 599.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.74%. Looking further, the stock has raised 56.96% over the past 90 days while it gained 58.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more RGEN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -166,703 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,088,123 shares of RGEN, with a total valuation of $590,985,486. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more RGEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $511,471,055 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Repligen Corporation shares by 4.68% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,180,079 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -106,934 shares of Repligen Corporation which are valued at $253,216,176. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Repligen Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,401,743 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,048,933 shares and is now valued at $237,983,568. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Repligen Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.