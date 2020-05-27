Is It Crazy To Buy Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) And Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

The shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aramark, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on February 07, 2020, to Sell the ARMK stock while also putting a $39 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on January 17, 2020. That day the Berenberg set price target on the stock to $43. Oppenheimer was of a view that ARMK is Outperform in its latest report on August 23, 2019. Stifel thinks that ARMK is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 49.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $29.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 183.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.03.

The shares of the company added by 11.24% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $26.07 while ending the day at $27.32. During the trading session, a total of 5.95 million shares were traded which represents a -20.16% decline from the average session volume which is 4.95 million shares. ARMK had ended its last session trading at $24.56. Aramark debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 ARMK 52-week low price stands at $9.65 while its 52-week high price is $47.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Aramark generated 1.2 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -88.0%. Aramark has the potential to record 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on May 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Wells Fargo also rated SHOO as Downgrade on May 14, 2020, with its price target of $18 suggesting that SHOO could surge by 10.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.22/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.58% to reach $27.33/share. It started the day trading at $24.7503 and traded between $23.30 and $24.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHOO’s 50-day SMA is 22.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.94. The stock has a high of $44.79 for the year while the low is $16.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.59%, as 3.41M ARMK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.48% of Steven Madden Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.54, while the P/B ratio is 2.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more SHOO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -402,740 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,814,156 shares of SHOO, with a total valuation of $271,110,891. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SHOO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $196,426,408 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Steven Madden Ltd. shares by 43.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,810,946 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,750,260 shares of Steven Madden Ltd. which are valued at $145,680,416. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Steven Madden Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 549,456 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,852,802 shares and is now valued at $96,589,746. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Steven Madden Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.