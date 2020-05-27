Is B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) Worth A Bite? BTG 200 SMA stands at 31.14%

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.25, and a growth ratio of 0.97. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.96, with weekly volatility at 5.05% and ATR at 0.31. The BTG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.16 and a $5.74 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.66% on 05/26/20. The shares fell to a low of $5.09 before closing at $5.11. Intraday shares traded counted 10.0 million, which was 7.77% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 10.84M. BTG’s previous close was $5.36 while the outstanding shares total 1.04B.

Investors have identified the Gold company B2Gold Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.31 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BTG, the company has in raw cash 207.94 million on their books with 22.03 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 500626000 million total, with 212926000 million as their total liabilities.

BTG were able to record 103.55 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 67.34 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 216.21 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, B2Gold Corp. recorded a total of 380.3 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 30.59% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 17.52%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.14 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BTG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BTG attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.77%.

14 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on B2Gold Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BTG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.50.