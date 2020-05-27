Is A Downturn Overdue? Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP), Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)?

The shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tupperware Brands Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on June 19, 2019, to Underperform the TUP stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on July 31, 2018. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley & Co. in its report released on January 31, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 54. B. Riley & Co. was of a view that TUP is Sell in its latest report on November 28, 2016. B. Riley & Co. thinks that TUP is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 21, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 64.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $3.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 233.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.98.

The shares of the company added by 26.73% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.28 while ending the day at $3.84. During the trading session, a total of 6.04 million shares were traded which represents a -92.86% decline from the average session volume which is 3.13 million shares. TUP had ended its last session trading at $3.03. TUP 52-week low price stands at $1.15 while its 52-week high price is $21.40.

The Tupperware Brands Corporation generated 174.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.84 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -988.89%. Tupperware Brands Corporation has the potential to record 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on October 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) is now rated as Sector Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.25% to reach $5.94/share. It started the day trading at $8.71 and traded between $8.24 and $8.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAND’s 50-day SMA is 6.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.55. The stock has a high of $9.02 for the year while the low is $3.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.98%, as 2.87M TUP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.53% of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 417.00, while the P/B ratio is 2.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.34%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.40% over the past 90 days while it gained 26.75% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.31% of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.