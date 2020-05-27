Is A Downturn Overdue? SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF)?

The shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on April 24, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $50 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SL Green Realty Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on April 08, 2020, to Market Perform the SLG stock while also putting a $55 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on April 07, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $46. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on April 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. Evercore ISI was of a view that SLG is In-line in its latest report on March 25, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that SLG is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $61.81. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.26.

The shares of the company added by 12.00% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $39.18 while ending the day at $41.25. During the trading session, a total of 2.57 million shares were traded which represents a -50.17% decline from the average session volume which is 1.71 million shares. SLG had ended its last session trading at $36.83. SLG 52-week low price stands at $35.16 while its 52-week high price is $96.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.5%. SL Green Realty Corp. has the potential to record 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on August 11, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. It started the day trading at $2.37 and traded between $1.98 and $2.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CANF's 50-day SMA is 1.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.23. The stock has a high of $4.95 for the year while the low is $1.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 723159.52 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -44.96%, as 398,027 shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.93% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.50%. Looking further, the stock has raised 61.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.85% over the last six months.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares by 66.76% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,119 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -20,320 shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. which are valued at $18,417. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC decreased its Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,838 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,589 shares and is now valued at $15,632. Following these latest developments, around 1.99% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.