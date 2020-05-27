Is A Downturn Overdue? Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN), Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)?

The shares of Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Conn’s Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on March 23, 2020, to Equal-Weight the CONN stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Compass Point in its report released on December 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23.50. Jefferies was of a view that CONN is Buy in its latest report on August 16, 2018. Stifel thinks that CONN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 11, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 155.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.19.

The shares of the company added by 15.13% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.47 while ending the day at $7.23. During the trading session, a total of 1.15 million shares were traded which represents a -0.7% decline from the average session volume which is 1.14 million shares. CONN had ended its last session trading at $6.28. Conn’s Inc. currently has a market cap of $207.72 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.05, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.18, with a beta of 2.27. Conn’s Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.20 CONN 52-week low price stands at $2.83 while its 52-week high price is $27.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Conn’s Inc. generated 80.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -190.0%. Conn’s Inc. has the potential to record -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. It started the day trading at $44.6566 and traded between $40.60 and $41.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ESPR's 50-day SMA is 38.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.97. The stock has a high of $76.98 for the year while the low is $24.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.01%, as 7.76M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 28.97% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 859.03K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Bellevue Asset Management AG bought more ESPR shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Bellevue Asset Management AG purchasing 512,880 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,037,890 shares of ESPR, with a total valuation of $199,500,444.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares by 7.26% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,405,733 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -188,246 shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $95,267,027. In the same vein, Pentwater Capital Management LP decreased its Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 59,761 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,313,022 shares and is now valued at $91,595,671. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.