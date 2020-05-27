Is A Downturn Overdue? Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL), Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)?

The shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on May 21, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $12 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Carnival Corporation & Plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on March 23, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on March 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Standpoint Research was of a view that CCL is Buy in its latest report on December 23, 2019. SunTrust thinks that CCL is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $17.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 108.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.80.

The shares of the company added by 12.59% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $15.8183 while ending the day at $16.28. During the trading session, a total of 58.15 million shares were traded which represents a 11.13% incline from the average session volume which is 65.43 million shares. CCL had ended its last session trading at $14.46. Carnival Corporation & Plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 CCL 52-week low price stands at $7.80 while its 52-week high price is $53.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Carnival Corporation & Plc generated 1.35 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -200.0%. Carnival Corporation & Plc has the potential to record -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Gabelli & Co published a research note on May 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $2.68 and traded between $2.34 and $2.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TTPH’s 50-day SMA is 1.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.98. The stock has a high of $20.60 for the year while the low is $0.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 132156.39 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -29.79%, as 92,787 CCL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.47% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.55%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.76% over the past 90 days while it gained 0.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Armistice Capital LLC bought more TTPH shares, increasing its portfolio by 849.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Armistice Capital LLC purchasing 1,270,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,419,507 shares of TTPH, with a total valuation of $1,944,725. Sabby Capital LLC meanwhile bought more TTPH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $913,790 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.62% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.