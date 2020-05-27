Expensive Market, What To Buy? Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR), ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR)

The shares of Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Longbow in its latest research note that was published on May 06, 2019. Longbow wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Meritor Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on February 01, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $33. Piper Jaffray was of a view that MTOR is Overweight in its latest report on December 08, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that MTOR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 16, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 95.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.58.

The shares of the company added by 12.19% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $19.99 while ending the day at $21.35. During the trading session, a total of 1.18 million shares were traded which represents a -0.34% decline from the average session volume which is 1.18 million shares. MTOR had ended its last session trading at $19.03. Meritor Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.54 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.10, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.98, with a beta of 2.50. Meritor Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 MTOR 52-week low price stands at $10.91 while its 52-week high price is $27.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.74 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Meritor Inc. generated 508.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -62.16%. Meritor Inc. has the potential to record 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that CLIR’s 50-day SMA is 0.6733 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9192. The stock has a high of $1.50 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.90%, as 1.23M MTOR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.06% of ClearSign Technologies Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 111.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.10% over the last six months.

This move now sees The ICM Asset Management, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,648,148 shares of CLIR, with a total valuation of $1,483,333. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CLIR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $533,461 worth of shares.

Similarly, Stifel Nicolaus & Co., Inc. (Inve… decreased its ClearSign Technologies Corporation shares by 1.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 438,044 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -5,790 shares of ClearSign Technologies Corporation which are valued at $394,240. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its ClearSign Technologies Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,704 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 154,181 shares and is now valued at $138,763. Following these latest developments, around 49.04% of ClearSign Technologies Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.