Expensive Market, What To Buy? Emerald Holding Inc. (NYSE:EEX), GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

The shares of Emerald Holding Inc. (NYSE:EEX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on May 26, 2020. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Emerald Holding Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 19, 2020, to Equal Weight the EEX stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on August 21, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on July 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11.50. Goldman was of a view that EEX is Neutral in its latest report on June 03, 2019. Barclays thinks that EEX is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 84.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.79.

The shares of the company added by 36.45% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.22 while ending the day at $2.77. During the trading session, a total of 0.92 million shares were traded which represents a -139.11% decline from the average session volume which is 0.38 million shares. EEX had ended its last session trading at $2.03. Emerald Holding Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 8.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 EEX 52-week low price stands at $1.50 while its 52-week high price is $12.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.36 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Emerald Holding Inc. generated 50.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.89%. Emerald Holding Inc. has the potential to record -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on May 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.11% to reach $11.00/share. It started the day trading at $10.34 and traded between $9.46 and $9.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNMK’s 50-day SMA is 8.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.10. The stock has a high of $13.49 for the year while the low is $3.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 29.75%, as 3.75M EEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.62% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.72%. Looking further, the stock has raised 157.95% over the past 90 days while it gained 75.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more GNMK shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 77,323 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,175,331 shares of GNMK, with a total valuation of $102,273,391. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more GNMK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $45,890,383 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cadian Capital Management LP decreased its GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares by 36.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,489,055 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,028,712 shares of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. which are valued at $43,648,078. In the same vein, Managed Account Advisors LLC decreased its GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 747,230 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,752,021 shares and is now valued at $34,427,783. Following these latest developments, around 5.80% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.