Expensive Market, What To Buy? DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG), Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)

The shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on May 19, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $32 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DraftKings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on May 18, 2020, to Outperform the DKNG stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on May 18, 2020. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Positive rating by Susquehanna in its report released on May 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that DKNG is Buy in its latest report on May 05, 2020. Northland Capital thinks that DKNG is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 04, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 242.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is 5.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 83.85.

The shares of the company added by 14.70% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $29.66 while ending the day at $33.39. During the trading session, a total of 10.84 million shares were traded which represents a -134.56% decline from the average session volume which is 4.62 million shares. DKNG had ended its last session trading at $29.11. DraftKings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 DKNG 52-week low price stands at $9.76 while its 52-week high price is $31.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DraftKings Inc. generated 0.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. DraftKings Inc. has the potential to record -0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. It started the day trading at $9.00 and traded between $8.48 and $8.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EGO’s 50-day SMA is 8.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.03. The stock has a high of $11.29 for the year while the low is $3.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.00%, as 3.90M DKNG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.65% of Eldorado Gold Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.99, while the P/B ratio is 0.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.25% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.30% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Eldorado Gold Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.