Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) previous close was $32.78 while the outstanding shares total 97.95M. The firm has a beta of 1.43, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 5.58, and a growth ratio of 0.82. ESNT’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 12.57% on 05/26/20. The shares fell to a low of $31.78 before closing at $36.90. Intraday shares traded counted 2.25 million, which was -54.96% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.45M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.43, with weekly volatility at 6.87% and ATR at 2.24. The ESNT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $17.52 and a $55.84 high.

Investors have identified the Mortgage Finance company Essent Group Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.32 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

ESNT were able to record 162.66 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -40.3 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 163.13 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Essent Group Ltd. recorded a total of 228.84 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 12.37% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 0.03%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 50.01 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 176.7 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 97.95M with the revenue now reading 1.53 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.23 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.66 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ESNT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ESNT attractive?

In related news, Director, GLANVILLE ROBERT bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 38.58, for a total value of 38,580. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, GLANVILLE ROBERT now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 46,500. Also, SVP & Chief Financial Officer, MCALEE LAWRENCE E JR sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 06. The shares were cost at an average price of 52.59 per share, with a total market value of 326,058. Following this completion of disposal, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer, MCALEE LAWRENCE E JR now holds 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 21,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.50%.

11 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Essent Group Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ESNT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $43.75.