Analysts Turn Mixed On the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI), Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

The shares of the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $13 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of the Rubicon Project Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on April 17, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $9. Craig Hallum was of a view that RUBI is Buy in its latest report on January 22, 2018. Jefferies thinks that RUBI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.25.

The shares of the company added by 18.57% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.39 while ending the day at $6.13. During the trading session, a total of 5.51 million shares were traded which represents a -127.66% decline from the average session volume which is 2.42 million shares. RUBI had ended its last session trading at $5.17. the Rubicon Project Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 RUBI 52-week low price stands at $4.09 while its 52-week high price is $13.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The the Rubicon Project Inc. generated 71.28 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.0%. the Rubicon Project Inc. has the potential to record -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.91/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.55% to reach $8.40/share. It started the day trading at $7.89 and traded between $7.50 and $7.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GFI’s 50-day SMA is 6.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.07. The stock has a high of $8.67 for the year while the low is $3.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.43%, as 6.87M RUBI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.76% of Gold Fields Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 38.72, while the P/B ratio is 2.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.92M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.79%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.64% over the past 90 days while it gained 43.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more GFI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -5,308,640 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 85,765,242 shares of GFI, with a total valuation of $629,516,876. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more GFI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $263,089,910 worth of shares.

Similarly, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. decreased its Gold Fields Limited shares by 7.63% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 31,369,234 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,591,639 shares of Gold Fields Limited which are valued at $230,250,178. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Gold Fields Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,028,212 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 20,477,400 shares and is now valued at $150,304,116.