Analysts Turn Mixed On Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI), Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

The shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Lake Street in its latest research note that was published on July 08, 2019. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $6 price target. Lake Street wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Perion Network Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Chardan Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on December 31, 2014. That day the Chardan Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Buy rating by Standpoint Research in its report released on September 12, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Needham was of a view that PERI is Hold in its latest report on August 07, 2014. The Benchmark Company thinks that PERI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 13, 2013 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 122.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.38.

The shares of the company added by 16.73% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.03 while ending the day at $6.14. During the trading session, a total of 0.73 million shares were traded which represents a -119.14% decline from the average session volume which is 0.33 million shares. PERI had ended its last session trading at $5.26. Perion Network Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 PERI 52-week low price stands at $2.76 while its 52-week high price is $9.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Perion Network Ltd. generated 47.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -120.0%. Perion Network Ltd. has the potential to record 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that SBSW’s 50-day SMA is 6.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.56. The stock has a high of $13.27 for the year while the low is $3.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.82%, as 6.59M PERI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.92% of Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1870.00, while the P/B ratio is 2.93. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.86M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more SBSW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -2,804,159 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,430,651 shares of SBSW, with a total valuation of $218,622,288. Exor Investments (UK) LLP meanwhile sold more SBSW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $98,996,988 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares by 34.86% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,259,634 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,618,004 shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited which are valued at $49,889,283. In the same vein, CPMG, Inc. increased its Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 325,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,116,005 shares and is now valued at $48,744,560.