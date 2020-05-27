Analysts Turn Mixed On Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS), bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

The shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on May 07, 2019. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $20 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cumulus Media Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 77.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.72.

The shares of the company added by 25.24% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.50 while ending the day at $5.31. During the trading session, a total of 0.94 million shares were traded which represents a -524.12% decline from the average session volume which is 0.15 million shares. CMLS had ended its last session trading at $4.24. Cumulus Media Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 CMLS 52-week low price stands at $3.00 while its 52-week high price is $19.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.36 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cumulus Media Inc. generated 107.12 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 686.11%. Cumulus Media Inc. has the potential to record 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on May 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $100. Stifel also rated BLUE as Upgrade on March 27, 2020, with its price target of $70 suggesting that BLUE could surge by 44.08% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $66.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.30% to reach $114.29/share. It started the day trading at $69.60 and traded between $63.47 and $63.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BLUE’s 50-day SMA is 52.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 79.71. The stock has a high of $143.98 for the year while the low is $38.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.30%, as 7.42M CMLS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.33% of bluebird bio Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more BLUE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -657,799 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,820,314 shares of BLUE, with a total valuation of $367,478,518. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more BLUE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $367,052,759 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its bluebird bio Inc. shares by 17.58% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,340,938 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -926,052 shares of bluebird bio Inc. which are valued at $233,889,739. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its bluebird bio Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 53,228 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,793,606 shares and is now valued at $204,399,491. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of bluebird bio Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.