Analysts Turn Mixed On Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG), Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

The shares of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2019. UBS was of a view that CIG is Neutral in its latest report on October 18, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that CIG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.96.

The shares of the company added by 14.04% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.89 while ending the day at $1.95. During the trading session, a total of 7.72 million shares were traded which represents a -50.58% decline from the average session volume which is 5.13 million shares. CIG had ended its last session trading at $1.71. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 CIG 52-week low price stands at $1.28 while its 52-week high price is $4.03.

The Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais generated 179.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has the potential to record 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on October 21, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. It started the day trading at $3.11 and traded between $2.71 and $2.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NNDM’s 50-day SMA is 1.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.27. The stock has a high of $5.53 for the year while the low is $0.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 335408.21 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.89%, as 365,226 CIG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.07% of Nano Dimension Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 270.23%. Looking further, the stock has raised 124.41% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AIGH Capital Management LLC sold more NNDM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -63.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AIGH Capital Management LLC selling -350,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 201,816 shares of NNDM, with a total valuation of $164,076. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more NNDM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $121,950 worth of shares.

Similarly, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its Nano Dimension Ltd. shares by 4.30% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 75,731 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,119 shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. which are valued at $61,569. In the same vein, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its Nano Dimension Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 54,057 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 54,057 shares and is now valued at $43,948.