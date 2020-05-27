Analyst’s Sets W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) New Target at $3.40: WTI is Now On A Buy List

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has a beta of 3.28, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 5.10. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.52, with weekly volatility at 5.83% and ATR at 0.22. The WTI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.07 and a $6.10 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.12% on 05/26/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.68 before closing at $2.66. Intraday shares traded counted 2.09 million, which was 72.14% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 7.52M. WTI’s previous close was $2.69 while the outstanding shares total 140.77M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company W&T Offshore Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $375.52 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 141752000 million total, with 189960000 million as their total liabilities.

WTI were able to record -81.59 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -0.86 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 232.23 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, W&T Offshore Inc. recorded a total of 151.89 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 5.58% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 12.95%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 61.01 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 90.89 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 140.77M with the revenue now reading 0.08 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.01 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.60 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WTI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WTI attractive?

In related news, See Remarks, Ghauri Shahid bought 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.12, for a total value of 1,199. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, KATZ STUART B now bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 41,331. Also, Director, BOULET VIRGINIA bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 09. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.69 per share, with a total market value of 30,418. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, BOULET VIRGINIA now holds 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 14,144. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 33.90%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on W&T Offshore Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WTI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.40.