Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND), Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEX:XTNT)

The shares of Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on May 21, 2020. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wyndham Destinations Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on May 19, 2020, to Overweight the WYND stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from CFRA Markets when it published its report on May 07, 2020. Credit Suisse was of a view that WYND is Neutral in its latest report on March 20, 2019. Nomura thinks that WYND is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $33.91. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 132.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.18.

The shares of the company added by 12.39% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $30.58 while ending the day at $31.94. During the trading session, a total of 1.57 million shares were traded which represents a -5.63% decline from the average session volume which is 1.49 million shares. WYND had ended its last session trading at $28.42. WYND 52-week low price stands at $13.74 while its 52-week high price is $53.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.98 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Wyndham Destinations Inc. generated 1.17 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 247.96%. Wyndham Destinations Inc. has the potential to record -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on November 15, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEX:XTNT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $1.57 and traded between $1.38 and $1.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XTNT's 50-day SMA is 0.7505 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.6670. The stock has a high of $3.55 for the year while the low is $0.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1060.96 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 47.79%, as 1,568 shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.01% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 599.47K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 112.03%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.56% over the last six months.

This move now sees The OrbiMed Advisors LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,207,012 shares of XTNT, with a total valuation of $6,905,259. Park West Asset Management LLC meanwhile sold more XTNT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $943,319 worth of shares.

Similarly, Telemetry Investments LLC decreased its Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. shares by 0.04% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 752,634 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -281 shares of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. which are valued at $564,476. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.