Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS), Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

The shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WNS (Holdings) Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on April 17, 2020, to Equal Weight the WNS stock while also putting a $46 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on April 09, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $58. Barrington Research was of a view that WNS is Outperform in its latest report on April 26, 2019. Needham thinks that WNS is worth Strong Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 65.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.96.

The shares of the company added by 14.95% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $42.72 while ending the day at $48.22. During the trading session, a total of 0.97 million shares were traded which represents a -138.92% decline from the average session volume which is 0.41 million shares. WNS had ended its last session trading at $41.95. WNS (Holdings) Limited currently has a market cap of $2.39 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.43, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.91, with a beta of 1.41. WNS (Holdings) Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 WNS 52-week low price stands at $34.26 while its 52-week high price is $75.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.70 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The WNS (Holdings) Limited generated 96.93 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.71%. WNS (Holdings) Limited has the potential to record 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on April 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $195. Even though the stock has been trading at $174.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.57% to reach $168.52/share. It started the day trading at $174.00 and traded between $161.44 and $164.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TDOC’s 50-day SMA is 165.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 104.45. The stock has a high of $203.85 for the year while the low is $53.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.45%, as 8.69M WNS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.80% of Teladoc Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.80M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.49%. Looking further, the stock has raised 38.91% over the past 90 days while it gained 112.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TDOC shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 102,816 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,614,828 shares of TDOC, with a total valuation of $1,088,734,541. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile bought more TDOC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $950,342,989 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Teladoc Health Inc. shares by 0.27% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,759,858 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12,948 shares of Teladoc Health Inc. which are valued at $783,425,028. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Teladoc Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,368,271 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,217,354 shares and is now valued at $364,954,295. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Teladoc Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.