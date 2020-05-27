Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS), SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

The shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $24 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Webster Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on April 06, 2020, to Strong Buy the WBS stock while also putting a $34 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $27. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Stephens in its report released on January 24, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 46.50. Compass Point was of a view that WBS is Buy in its latest report on January 24, 2020. Stephens thinks that WBS is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $27.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.03.

The shares of the company added by 13.03% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $26.03 while ending the day at $28.02. During the trading session, a total of 1.05 million shares were traded which represents a 6.06% incline from the average session volume which is 1.12 million shares. WBS had ended its last session trading at $24.79. Webster Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.56 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.25, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.43, with a beta of 1.71. WBS 52-week low price stands at $18.16 while its 52-week high price is $54.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -169.23%. Webster Financial Corporation has the potential to record 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.21% to reach $11.75/share. It started the day trading at $20.69 and traded between $19.225 and $19.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SSRM’s 50-day SMA is 15.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.15. The stock has a high of $22.50 for the year while the low is $9.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.57%, as 4.60M WBS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.74% of SSR Mining Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 32.13, while the P/B ratio is 2.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.58%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.91% over the past 90 days while it gained 30.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more SSRM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -1,197,155 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,962,561 shares of SSRM, with a total valuation of $261,695,192. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more SSRM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $122,248,594 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ninety One UK Ltd. increased its SSR Mining Inc. shares by 15.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,146,636 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 675,295 shares of SSR Mining Inc. which are valued at $90,014,664. In the same vein, Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment M… increased its SSR Mining Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 329,800 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,720,625 shares and is now valued at $65,073,731. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of SSR Mining Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.